DIY Unique Pompom Fleece Hoodie

I have this…thing: I pimp pretty much every little thing that enters my wardrobe. I add a bow, I cut a sleeve, I sew, I tear, I customize.

Because as much as I love clothes, I love DIY more! This season, due to a certain shopping detox I embarked on, a craft storm ensued! Nothing escaped it, you’ll see! Today a fluffy pink episode with a fabulous Uniqlo jacket I adore! (I adore pretty much anything and everything Uniqlo! I’ll get back to that later! for now, just hit the jump to see this very simple and very effective restyle diy process!)

For this Hoodie DIY you’ll need a fleece zipper jacket (similar here), the fluffier the better, in any color flights your fancy and a handful of assorted craft pompons (similar here).

You’ll also need a needle and assorted thread (although pretty much any color thread will do, as the sewing is not visible, it’s hidden in the pompoms). Don’t fret, extremely basic sewing skills are required!

However, if you feel you need something easier, I wholeheartedly recommend you try this no-sew DIY sweater project that’s incredibly beautiful and simple to craft!

You’ve seen me at work with sequins, now it’s pompom time! Big or small, choose your assorted adornments and place them here and there on the jacket, secure them in place, and take care to double the stitching where you wear your bag or backpack. Or maybe cut loose some pretty pompoms as a pick-me-up pretext, au lieu of the legendary dropped handkerchief…

I’d say that 10-15 minutes are enough to bring this fabulous DIY pompom fleece jacket to life! And if you liked how it came out, try your pompom magic on another jacket project, like I did!

Because what can be better than a simple DIY restyle? Another DIY fashion project!