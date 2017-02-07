2017 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Fashion Ideas

Yes, a lot has happened since, yet I have to talk about the wonderful fashion things that happened on the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet!

As I was saying earlier, we live in troubled times and the very privileged position I have, as a humble observer, allows me to focus on all the changes in the world’s wardrobes. On and off the Red Carpet. Feeling doubtful about the reflection of the political life in fashion? Scroll down to see what I’m talking about!

You can easily spot two main fashion directions on the 2017 SAG Red Carpet: one towards white and the other gravitating around anything and everything graphic! You’ve undoubtedly seen, read and heard about a gazillion of trends and style accents to considerate from this year’s SAG – didn’t you? Well, this time it’s as easy and white and … graphic! That’s it!

Let’s see the pictures – they’re overwhelmingly speaking for themselves:

White on The Red Carpet

Strapless, spaghetti straps, shoulderless, tent-like, lace, embroideries, birds – you name it but keep it white! That’s the power of hope, of peace yet it can also speak volumes about the wearer! Some nuances associated with those who prefer white indicate a preference for criticism and fussiness.

Fresh and humble yet precise and spiritual, cold and neat – these are values attributed to those who tend to prefer/wear white. You might not always think about it, yet these ideas go hand in hand with white and given the world’s context right now, it makes so much more sense than ever before!

Graphics on The Red Carpet

In the sweet tradition of graphic design and illustration, talking volumes about the hectic times we’re living in. A little bit of everything all rolled into one garment – striped or flowery, the magic of graphics was all over the 2017 SAG Red Carpet! I can’t recall another Red Carpet event where stripes have taken so much fashion space – can you?

Horizontal or vertical, thin or wide, stripes are clearly in! Not many are those who dare to go with another graphic story: Thandie Newton, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt are epic. As actors and as fashion story tellers. The garments they wear are enchanting and stand apart, although in line with the graphic theme.

Actually – as a fun fact – there was so much chaos on the graphic theme that Amy Landecker and Jenifer Lewis ended up wearing the exact same outfit! -_^

I have to pick a favorite among all the celebrities walking the Red Carpet at the 2017 SAG Awards: Janelle Monae! I love her more and more! Talented and daring, fashionable and opinionated, she’s the breath of fresh air this Awards season needed! Also a wonderful spokesperson for Chanel – I respect der Kaiser’s work, yet the magic of Chanel these days completely eludes me. It looks too much like a sand castle, only built upon heydays reputation…

Thankfully, Janelle Monae has a different stance on the Chanel issue. And on the trends issue… and I could go on! From her tips to her toes, from her hairstyle to her rings, Janelle Monae fulfilled my every fashion dream on that Red Carpet! (my heart fluttered when I saw Taraji P. Hanson too – yet although I admire her courage, I cannot applaud the sheer flowery sensation she made that night).

Who was your favorite? Who was most daring (than Taraji) and who has fulfilled your every fashion dream at the 2017 SAG Awards? (please note that Evan Rachel Wood promised a suit for every event this season -_^ and I’m loving it!) (images courtesy getty)