New Trends: YSL Spring Summer 2016 Collection By Vaccarello

In a constantly moving and changing (fashion) world, it’s unbelievably soothing to find a reference. A fine yet stable style coordinate that’s always going to be there. Evolving yet always the same. That’s the House of Yves Saint Laurent to me.

I’m always looking forward to the Fashion Week yet by it’s 9th day I’m losing track and by it’s 11th day I’m losing patience too. So many collections, so rapidly catwalking up and down the world’s fashion capitals! Seriously, by the time they reach Paris, I don’t want to hear a word about fashion shows! And then something happens. Along comes the Yves Saint Laurent defilé and my faith in style is restored.

I no longer need to review every model in every show to account for next season’s trends or main style directions. I only need one show. I only need one vibe to last me through all season. Calling it YSL or Saint Laurent, Saint Laurent Paris or any other way is less important than the style legacy it’s carrying over the years.

That dark aesthetic, that deep journey through one’s fashion soul is a connection I’ve never felt with any other fashion house. I’ve been meaning to write this love story down since the very first minutes after the show. Yet, time worked against me and I’m only polishing my romantic declaration too, too many hours after the defile wrapped up.

When do you reach your Fashion Week full (if ever)? I reached mine when I watched the YSL Spring Summer 2017 collection as designed by Anthony Vaccarello.

It had everything I dream of wearing: the almost-all-black-everything palette, the micro skirts with shiny asymmetrical structure, the see-through lace… the wide jeans, the leather and denim combos, some fine embroideries and really slick seductive details (have you seen those heels? And those glitzy ankle tattoos? I’m seriously considering adding some sharpie ysl art to my ankles right now!

I was in high doubts about Vaccarello’s tenure at the head of Yves Saint Laurent’s maison of fashion. With a working history for Versus and followers like J.Lo, I was afraid Vaccarello would bring too much glitz and not enough elegance on the Saint Laurent runway. This first tasteful collection, however, eased my heart – should he had earned every YSL lover’s trust, it remains to be seen in future collections. What could have possibly ended Hedi Slimane’s collaboration with the Saint Laurent brand, I wonder…

Oh, those heels! So kitsch, yet so amazing! (images vogue dot com)