Rag&Bone Brings Back 90s Shoes For Spring Summer 2017

  • September 15th, 2016 by kpriss
spring summer 2017 shoes rag and bone
What shoes for next year – one might ask – as I’ve already pinpointed the main trends for Spring Summer 2017? Each designer has a unique perspective, yet I noticed something striking in Rag & Bone’s Spring Summer 2017 collection:

90s shoes. Remember that square-ish shape around the toes and the rectangular shape of the (high) heels? It’s all over the Rag&Bone runway for next year! Good or bad – how do you feel about the odd comeback (any leftovers from 20 something years ago)?

spring summer 2017 shoes rag and bone

I really wasn’t into this shape and I feel oddly uncomfortable at the thought that this kind of shoe will be considered stylish again. And I don’t even want to get into the colors palette! This shape is killing even the chic-est of the combinations (black and white) in my head, so I’m writing these lines hoping that somewhere I’ll find a teeny tiny muscle in my heart that’s filled with fashion doubt, ready to flex with excitement at the sight of these shoes!

rag and bone ss17 shoes

Did you: Draw a list to help you choose what to wear every day?

Seriously: what’s the best angle for this type of footwear? The one that would reveal it’s yet undiscovered appeal to my eyes. I know fashion is subjective and I could, as a last resort, imagine the footwear approach as a masculine aesthetic reigning over this Rag & Bone SS17 collection. Yet I still have to accept this kind of shape as a fashionable/wearable one for next year’s Spring.

rag and bone spring summer 2017 booties

How do you feel about: Google telling us what to wear?

I remember I was young when these type of shoes were fashionable. And – as a young individual, I was buying with a herd mentality most of the time, reading and consuming the ‘latest trends’ with no special demands or specific aesthetic. I wonder if the new ‘young’ generation is as gullible, blindly buying what the magazines (or the ‘tastemakers’ ) are proclaiming as ‘new it’ every season.

I do appreciate the collection, globally – the silhouettes, the colors – it’s very commercially appealing – yet I still feel reluctant to these shoes. Would you buy them, eventually?

Do you know: The secret behind successful personal style?

spring summer 2017 booties rag and bone

September 15th, 2016 by kpriss | Featured, Shoes, Trends

