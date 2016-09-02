Autoimmune Disorders And Fashion (Part Three Makeup)

You might have noticed a slowing down in my posting schedule and that’s due to a new flare, biensur. My skin is itching and my stomach is in deep pain which has convinced me to an emergency glunten-free diet to minimize the inflammatory reactions happening right now in my body.

There’s no telling when a flare will start and surely no way to determine when it will end. What’s left to do – other than fight it, which is what I’ve been doing for too long – try to ease it and live with it. So right now I’m in the middle of the storm. Of my skin storm (next time it will definitely be something else, I’m sure). Which brings me to the makeup situation when you’re living with an autoimmune disorder. Or more than one, as autoimmune disorders tend to come in pairs.

I’m sharing my story – as a dear Friend pointed it out –always hoping someone will read and feel confident enough to share her/his story on the autoimmune disorders vs fashion front. We’re all fighting, some of us have reached a settlement with their disorders, some are still trying to get to common grounds with the torment. Please, know that you’re not alone! Reach out for help and comfort, you’ll get it!

See also: How to cope with autoimmune disorders and still have a wonderful hairstyle!

Now back to the foundations (pun intended) of our autoimmune disorders makeup. I don’t know about you, but I’ve had some serious sweating troubles since this ‘Sjogren’s syndrome’ mess started. I only noticed because it was really bugging me not being able to control my sweating. The discomfort – as I read – goes way beyond the normal perspiration areas (armpits) and could literally take control of your face. This has not (yet) happened to me and I imagine how difficult it must be for those who are touched by the face sweating mess! Imagine the makeup situation there! Oh, my! -_-

Don’t miss: The very first episode of ‘fashion & autoimmune disorders’!

Until that day arrives, I’ll tell you about the makeup troubles I encountered so far, without the face sweat issues! When my eyes started to itch, (my eyelids, right at the inner corner of the eyes), I thought my mascara is long overdone its shelf stay in my bathroom. I changed it. Tried high and low (my favorite mascara was Lancome’s, but I also tried Rimmel, to see if there’s any difference in the itching) and yet the itching was still there. I even gave up my beloved Touche Eclat, my illuminator of choice since my vitiligo has taken care of the skin under my eyes (the dark pigment is gone, under my eyes and on my eyelids, like I would be wearing makeup all the time).

Even my kids thought I was a bit strange to go out against makeup while I’m wearing blue makeup all the time – it cracked me! I couldn’t answer for a serious minute, completely shattered with laughter. I explained to them that because I was having this autoimmune disorder called Vitiligo, my skin loses color here and there and that around my eyes it was that kind of area, depleted from its usual color, thusly appearing as white-blue. Cool, right?

So when the itches and the rashes appeared, I was clueless. I wanted to cover them, at first, try some local ointments to make them disappear or at least make them less apparent. The itching was unbearable and nothing made them go away… Until I cut out the gluten from my meals. This alleviated the symptoms for a while. Enter my autoimmune disorder makeup routine: Mascara, eye liner and eyebrows pencil – just for those rare ‘going out’ occasions (like once every two to three months). If I’m not going anywhere ‘special’ I’m definitely makeup free. It’s not much, I know, and for those who need makeup on a daily basis and struggle with an autoimmune disease, it may not be the answer you were hoping for…

I gave up makeup because it was the answer to my problem. However, if your daily routine makes it difficult for you to give up makeup (you’re working every day and the social reaction to your new #nomakeup self would be to harsh and judgemental -_-), try to keep it to a minimum. I would go as far as to recommend you to invest in a pair of statement eyeglasses to hide the lack of eyes makeup and try to find only natural pigments for your cheeks instead of regular makeup.

Did you know that: Alicia Keys is making a real Red Carpet and Real Life statement by not wearing makeup anymore?

Going out without makeup is tough, I won’t deny it! People tend to stare and ask you if you’re feeling well because you’re either too pale or too ‘out of bed’-like. Like any other change, people take time to get accustomed with, so give them time! In two weeks, they won’t even notice you’re not wearing makeup!

Try to make up for the ‘lack’ of color on your face with accessories – hats, headbands, colorful hair accessories, cool earrings and necklaces (chokers are a big hit now and they come in handy as perfect spotlight stealers as they’re so close to the face). Statement eyeglasses frames are definitely a wonderful way to show your personality and keep a fresh appearance even without makeup.

Don’t be afraid to go bold on the accessories: instead of investing a new beauty/makeup product every 3-6 months, you’ll be investing in a new pair of eyeglasses or a new pair of really cool earrings! Or a matching headband/scarf – you’ll discover a new world of amazing products and possibilities to have fun with!

Don’t miss: The secret behind successful personal style!

Keep it simple and be creative! Your personality doesn’t come in a tube of mascara or a stick of lipstick! Beauty really comes from within: find your peace, no makeup counter has that!